Scotland's Strategic Shake-Up: Gregor Townsend's Crucial Line-Up for France Showdown
Scotland's head coach, Gregor Townsend, has announced changes in the team line-up for their significant Six Nations match against France. This includes a new front row and a reshuffled backline, aiming to secure a victory that could elevate Scotland above France in the standings.
Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend has made strategic changes to his starting XV for their vital Six Nations clash against France at Murrayfield. In a bid to surpass France in the standings, Townsend has introduced a new front row among five pivotal changes.
Pierre Schoeman and George Turner move up from the bench into the starting roles, while D'arcy Rae prepares for his debut in 2026 at tighthead prop. Jack Dempsey's return from injury boosts the squad, with significant shifts in positions aimed at solidifying their strategy.
Despite trailing France, who lead the championship table, Scotland remains optimistic. Their last victory against France at Murrayfield in 2023 serves as motivation to break a three-game losing streak against the French.
(With inputs from agencies.)
