Indian Youth Boxers Shine at World Boxing Futures Cup

On Tuesday, five Indian youth boxers made their mark at the World Boxing Futures Cup with remarkable victories. In the women's morning matches, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) dominated with a 5-0 win against a Venezuelan opponent. Joyshree Devi (54kg) showed her prowess by claiming a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) win in the third round over her Kazakh adversary.

In the men's category, L. Ambekar (50kg) showcased his skills with a decisive 5-0 triumph against an Ecuadorian competitor. During the evening bouts, Gunjan (48kg) narrowly defeated her Italian rival with a 3-2 decision. Meanwhile, Prachi (60kg) executed a strong performance, securing an RSC victory in the first round against her opponent from Ecuador.

These victories highlight the emerging talent among Indian youth boxers, positioning them as formidable contenders in the international boxing arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)