Kyle Walker Retires: End of an Era for England's Fierce Defender

Kyle Walker has retired from international football, marking the end of a 14-year career with the England national team. The former England right back concluded his journey four matches short of 100 caps, having played in five major tournaments and twice finishing as a European Championship runner-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:11 IST
Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker has officially retired from international football, concluding a remarkable 14-year career with England's national team. The 35-year-old defender, just four games shy of reaching the milestone of 100 caps, announced his decision ahead of the upcoming World Cup, ending a career that began with his debut in 2011.

Despite his absence in recent World Cup qualifier squads, Walker remained an essential player in Premier League outings for Burnley this season. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Walker expressed his pride, gratitude, and excitement about supporting England from the stands.

Twice a runner-up in the European Championships, Walker's international tenure ended as Reece James emerged as a new defensive favorite. England manager Thomas Tuchel paid homage to Walker's dedication, confirming his place among England's greatest players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

