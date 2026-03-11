Bhambri and Göransson Advance to Indian Wells Quarterfinals

In a commanding performance at the Indian Wells Masters, Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson progressed to the men's doubles quarterfinals. The duo clinched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka, exhibiting exceptional control and facing no break points throughout the match.

The thrilling pre-quarterfinal encounter lasted one hour and 14 minutes, with the Indo-Swedish pair breaking their opponents twice to seal the deal. Bhambri and Goransson's seamless collaboration ensured they maintained the upper hand, culminating in a straight-sets triumph.

Next, Bhambri and Goransson will face Austria's Alexander Erler and Italy's Andrea Vavassori in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament's last-eight stage, where they aim to continue their impressive form.

(With inputs from agencies.)