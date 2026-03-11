Left Menu

Bhambri and Göransson Advance to Indian Wells Quarterfinals

Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters men's doubles after defeating Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka. With a straight-set win, they secured their spot in the last-eight stage, demonstrating a solid performance without facing any break points.

Yuki Bhambri

In a commanding performance at the Indian Wells Masters, Yuki Bhambri and Goran Goransson progressed to the men's doubles quarterfinals. The duo clinched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sander Arends and Jiri Lehecka, exhibiting exceptional control and facing no break points throughout the match.

The thrilling pre-quarterfinal encounter lasted one hour and 14 minutes, with the Indo-Swedish pair breaking their opponents twice to seal the deal. Bhambri and Goransson's seamless collaboration ensured they maintained the upper hand, culminating in a straight-sets triumph.

Next, Bhambri and Goransson will face Austria's Alexander Erler and Italy's Andrea Vavassori in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament's last-eight stage, where they aim to continue their impressive form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

