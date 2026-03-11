Left Menu

GPKL Season 2 Kicks Off: A New Era of Kabaddi with Global Talent

Preparations for Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) Season 2 ramp up as player scouting begins in major Indian kabaddi hubs. The league aims to blend domestic strength with emerging global talent, setting the stage for a competitive season featuring both men's and women's teams across traditional Indian and emerging kabaddi nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST
GPKL Season 2 Kicks Off: A New Era of Kabaddi with Global Talent
GPKL logo (Photo: GPKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) is accelerating preparations for its second season with a structured player draft framework, marking a significant phase as the league intensifies efforts to identify top-tier talent in India's key kabaddi centres. The scouting process, a crucial element in forming a robust player pool, is already underway, according to a recent release.

Organisers have outlined that the scouting will assess players on multiple criteria including technical ability, fitness, tactical insight, and match temperament. Once evaluated, players will be shortlisted to enter the central player draft pool. The draft compositions for both men's and women's teams have been finalized, ensuring all franchises maintain a balanced mix of domestic and international players.

This initiative is not just about fortifying competition. GPKL's aim is to integrate emerging kabaddi nations into the professional sphere, promoting the sport globally. Karthik Dammu, leading the draft process for Season 2, emphasized the league's focus on creating balanced squads, blending local powerhouses with burgeoning international talent. Punjab and Haryana in the north, alongside Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the south, have been spotlighted as prime scouting regions. This season will see players from around the world, reflecting GPKL's dedication to nurturing kabaddi's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026