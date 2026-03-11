GPKL Season 2 Kicks Off: A New Era of Kabaddi with Global Talent

The Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) is accelerating preparations for its second season with a structured player draft framework, marking a significant phase as the league intensifies efforts to identify top-tier talent in India's key kabaddi centres. The scouting process, a crucial element in forming a robust player pool, is already underway, according to a recent release.

Organisers have outlined that the scouting will assess players on multiple criteria including technical ability, fitness, tactical insight, and match temperament. Once evaluated, players will be shortlisted to enter the central player draft pool. The draft compositions for both men's and women's teams have been finalized, ensuring all franchises maintain a balanced mix of domestic and international players.

This initiative is not just about fortifying competition. GPKL's aim is to integrate emerging kabaddi nations into the professional sphere, promoting the sport globally. Karthik Dammu, leading the draft process for Season 2, emphasized the league's focus on creating balanced squads, blending local powerhouses with burgeoning international talent. Punjab and Haryana in the north, alongside Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the south, have been spotlighted as prime scouting regions. This season will see players from around the world, reflecting GPKL's dedication to nurturing kabaddi's global reach.

