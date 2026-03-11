Ace Victory: Shanker Heisnam Breaks Through at ITF M25 Kolkata
Shanker Heisnam, a 19-year-old tennis player from Manipur, secured his first ATP ranking point by defeating Stijn Pel at the ITF M25 Kolkata. Heisnam, who received a wildcard entry, overcame the opponent in straight sets to advance to the pre-quarterfinals, where he will face top seed Luca Castelnuovo.
In a breakthrough moment on the tennis circuit, Shanker Heisnam, a rising 19-year-old talent from Manipur, has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals at the ITF M25 in Kolkata. Securing his maiden ATP ranking point, Heisnam defeated Stijn Pel from the Netherlands in straight sets on Wednesday.
Granted a main draw wildcard, Heisnam clinched the victory with a scoreline of 7-6 (4), 6-3. Both players dropped serve once, pushing the first set into a tense tie-breaker, which Heisnam claimed 7-4. Building on his momentum, the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games champion dominated the second set with strategic play.
In the upcoming pre-quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday, Heisnam will face off against the top seed, Luca Castelnuovo of Switzerland. Meanwhile, Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn Borg, swiftly overcame Aniketh Venkataraman with a 6-1, 6-3 victory to secure his spot in the next round.