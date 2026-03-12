Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Golf Star Collin Morikawa at The Players Championship

Collin Morikawa, world number four golfer, withdrew from The Players Championship due to a back injury after completing just one hole. The tournament favorite parred his opening hole at TPC Sawgrass but had to withdraw after a practice swing aggravated his injury at the 11th tee.

Collin Morikawa

In a surprising turn at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, world number four Collin Morikawa withdrew after aggravating a back injury. His early exit occurred after parring just one hole at TPC Sawgrass, leaving many fans and fellow competitors in shock.

Morikawa, who had been considered a favorite for the tournament, took an unsteady practice swing at the 11th tee. He immediately motioned to his back and was soon seen being driven away from the course, visibly in discomfort and removing his hat in frustration.

The golf star's withdrawal comes shortly after his impressive victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and top-10 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, raising concerns about his future performance in upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

