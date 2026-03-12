Injury Sidelines Golf Star Collin Morikawa at The Players Championship

In a surprising turn at The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, world number four Collin Morikawa withdrew after aggravating a back injury. His early exit occurred after parring just one hole at TPC Sawgrass, leaving many fans and fellow competitors in shock.

Morikawa, who had been considered a favorite for the tournament, took an unsteady practice swing at the 11th tee. He immediately motioned to his back and was soon seen being driven away from the course, visibly in discomfort and removing his hat in frustration.

The golf star's withdrawal comes shortly after his impressive victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and top-10 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, raising concerns about his future performance in upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)