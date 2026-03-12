Left Menu

Abrar Ahmed Defies Odds: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Pakistani Player Amid Tensions

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was signed by Sunrisers Leeds for £190,000 in The Hundred auction, despite media speculation that Pakistani players might be avoided due to India-Pakistan tensions. The ECB and franchises emphasized selection must be merit-based, allowing Abrar's inclusion in the high-stakes tournament.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:59 IST
Abrar Ahmed Defies Odds: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Pakistani Player Amid Tensions
Abrar Ahmed

In a surprising turn of events in The Hundred auction, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed secured a contract with Sunrisers Leeds for £190,000. This comes amid media reports indicating that Indian-owned teams might bypass Pakistani players due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the franchises, stressed the importance of merit-based selection, thereby ensuring that nationality issues did not play a role in the recruitment process. Abrar, who has an impressive record in T20 matches for Pakistan, was picked after strong bidding competition from Trent Rockets.

The Hundred, unique for its 100-ball format, is set to take place between July 21 and August 16, with notable investments from IPL owners. This development in cricket showcases changing dynamics in player engagement, especially those from Pakistan who have been absent from the IPL since 2009.

