Indian Football Mourns: Remembering Kushal Das

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of its former General Secretary, Kushal Das, at the age of 66. Having served from 2010 to 2022, Das left behind a legacy marked by significant contributions to Indian football. Das, a Chartered Accountant with a rich background in sports management, is survived by his wife and two sons, AIFF Media reported.

Beginning his illustrious career at IMG in 1996 as Chief Financial Officer, Das's credentials further expanded with his role as CFO at the International Cricket Council in Dubai. In November 2010, he began his decade-long journey with the AIFF, steering Indian football through crucial developments.

Under his leadership, India hosted the successful 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, while women's football gained momentum with the 2017 launch of the Indian Women's League. Such initiatives elevated the national sport's stature, culminating in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey highlighted Das's pivotal role, stating, "Kushal Das's contributions to Indian football as General Secretary will always be cherished." His remarks were echoed by AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, who noted Das's long-standing service and profound impact on the federation's administration. "His passing creates a significant void," Satyanarayan added, urging peace upon Das's soul.

(With inputs from agencies.)