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Rajasthan Royals Kick Off Pre-Season Camp Amid Major Trade Drama

Rajasthan Royals has started their pre-season training in Jaipur for IPL 2026. Under coach Kumar Sangakkara, the camp aims to build team cohesion. Major trades have reshaped the squad, with Sanju Samson moving to CSK, while Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja join the Royals lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST
Rajasthan Royals Kick Off Pre-Season Camp Amid Major Trade Drama
Rajasthan Royals cricketers in action during team practice (Photo: Rajasthan Royals). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have launched their first pre-season training camp in Jaipur, gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Starting on March 17, the team will converge at the Pink City, beginning preparations with a series of training, fitness, and nets sessions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Guided by RR's Head Coach and Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, the camp will emphasize team bonding, intensive training, and strategic planning. The sessions will also focus on developing strength and agility. Previously, a select group of players, including Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, took part in a brief camp and fitness evaluation at the franchise's High Performance Centre in Nagpur. This Jaipur camp will be significant as the complete squad, featuring new recruits like Jadeja and Sam Curran, assembles for the first time.

The team is scheduled to travel to Guwahati on March 26, 2026, for the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30. The IPL Governing Council released the fixtures, highlighting RR's involvement in a monumental trade-off ahead of the IPL 2026. Sanju Samson, a long-standing figure for RR, has been traded to CSK for Rs 18 crores, marking a major transition. In exchange, the Royals acquired England's Sam Curran and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, marking a significant realignment for the inaugural champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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