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Marco Odermatt's Triumph: Alpine Ski Champion Secures Fifth Straight World Cup Glory

Marco Odermatt continues to dominate Alpine skiing, securing his fifth consecutive overall men's World Cup and third consecutive downhill title. With a significant lead, his achievements are unchallenged as the season concludes. Odermatt's victory highlights his prowess across multiple disciplines, solidifying his status as a top competitor in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:37 IST
Marco Odermatt's Triumph: Alpine Ski Champion Secures Fifth Straight World Cup Glory

In a remarkable display of skill and consistency, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt clinched his fifth consecutive overall men's Alpine skiing World Cup crystal globe on Friday along with his third successive downhill title. He achieved this feat even before starting the race in Courchevel, France, thanks to his compatriot Franjo von Allmen's inability to score.

With one downhill left in the season, Odermatt possesses an unbeatable lead of 235 points over his rivals in the speed standings. Austria's Vincent Kreichmayr claimed his first season victory, narrowly beating Italy's Giovanni Franzoni by 0.09 seconds, while Odermatt finished third, trailing by 0.31 seconds.

Franjo von Allmen, aiming for victory after being a triple gold medallist at the Milano Cortina Olympics, unfortunately skied out after starting 12th. Meanwhile, Odermatt's position ensures his championship status. He also leads the super-G and giant slalom standings, with upcoming races scheduled in Courchevel.

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