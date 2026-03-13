Gaganjeet Bhullar Triumphs at IGPL Invitational Chandigarh

Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased a masterclass in consistency and precision, clinching his fourth IGPL title at the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh. The talented golfer executed a bogey-free final round with a score of 68, rallying from behind to secure victory.

Displaying top-notch focus and skill, Bhullar's final day performance included three birdies between the 13th and 16th holes, allowing him to end with a three-day total of 11-under. His consistent play left him three shots clear of runner-up Varun Parikh.

Bhullar expressed his joy surrounded by friends and fans on his home course. Reflecting on his win, he noted the importance of minimizing bogeys. Meanwhile, debutant Parikh, encouraged by Bhullar, was pleased with his strong finish, while SSP Chawrasia and others filled out the top ten.

(With inputs from agencies.)