Left Menu

Gaganjeet Bhullar Triumphs at IGPL Invitational Chandigarh

Gaganjeet Bhullar secured his fourth IGPL win at the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh with a flawless performance. He rallied from behind, achieving a final round score of 68, finishing three shots ahead of nearest competitor Varun Parikh. Bhullar's remarkable consistency saw him triumph once again on his home course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:58 IST
Gaganjeet Bhullar Triumphs at IGPL Invitational Chandigarh
Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

Gaganjeet Bhullar showcased a masterclass in consistency and precision, clinching his fourth IGPL title at the IGPL Invitational Chandigarh. The talented golfer executed a bogey-free final round with a score of 68, rallying from behind to secure victory.

Displaying top-notch focus and skill, Bhullar's final day performance included three birdies between the 13th and 16th holes, allowing him to end with a three-day total of 11-under. His consistent play left him three shots clear of runner-up Varun Parikh.

Bhullar expressed his joy surrounded by friends and fans on his home course. Reflecting on his win, he noted the importance of minimizing bogeys. Meanwhile, debutant Parikh, encouraged by Bhullar, was pleased with his strong finish, while SSP Chawrasia and others filled out the top ten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026