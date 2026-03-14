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Iranian Women's Football Team Faces Psychological Turmoil Amid Controversy

Controversial remarks by an Iranian state television presenter influenced the psychological well-being of the Iranian women's football team during the Asian Cup in Australia. Dubbed 'wartime traitors,' some players sought asylum as political tension soared. Coach Marziyeh Jafari calls for action, while humanitarian visas were granted to several players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:22 IST
Iranian Women's Football Team Faces Psychological Turmoil Amid Controversy

In the midst of a high-stakes Asian Cup in Australia, Iran's women's football team found themselves under the psychological strain caused by controversial comments from a state TV presenter. The broadcast labeled the players 'wartime traitors' after they remained silent during Iran's national anthem before their match against South Korea.

Marziyeh Jafari, the team coach, highlighted the damaging impact of such remarks, stating that the hostile atmosphere prompted some players to seek asylum in Australia. She criticized those back home for exacerbating the problem, emphasizing that the unwarranted pressure affected the team's performance negatively.

The Australian government responded by granting humanitarian visas to several team members. Iranian federation member, Jafari, urged further action to address the psychological toll on the players. Meanwhile, the national team is preparing to return to Iran, amidst ongoing political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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