Controversy at Indian Wells: The Great Video Review Debate

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has voiced her concerns over the current video review protocols in tennis following a contentious incident at Indian Wells involving Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper.

In a match that ended 6-1, 7-5 in Medvedev's favor, a decision based on a video review led to a late-game point being awarded to Medvedev, causing uproar among fans. The chair umpire, Aurelie Tourte, ruled Draper's raised arm had distracted the Russian, leading to the controversy.

Sabalenka pointed out that current guidelines allow players to request a video review only after a point has ended, a procedure she finds flawed. "If you're really bothered, you should stop and ask for a review immediately," she stated. On Sunday, Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina in a highly anticipated Indian Wells final.