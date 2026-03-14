China Secures Semifinal Spot in Women's Asian Cup

China, the defending champions, secured a place in the Women's Asian Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Taiwan. The match, charged with geopolitical undertones, saw Shao Ziqin break the deadlock in extra time, followed by an own goal from Taiwan.

This win guarantees China a spot in the 2027 World Cup. In an earlier match, Australia's Sam Kerr played a pivotal role, scoring and assisting in a 2-1 win over North Korea, ensuring their spot at the World Cup as well.

The semifinals are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday, culminating in the final next Saturday in Sydney. This tournament not only showcases football talent but also reveals complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)