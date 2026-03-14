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Defending Champions Shine: China Advances in Women's Asian Cup

China secured a 2-0 victory over Taiwan at the Women's Asian Cup, advancing to the semifinals and ensuring a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup. After a goalless 90 minutes, Shao Ziqin scored in extra time, leading to victory. All semifinalists automatically qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:55 IST
Defending Champions Shine: China Advances in Women's Asian Cup
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Defending champions China have advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Asian Cup after defeating Taiwan 2-0 on Saturday. The victory also secured China a spot in the 2027 Women's World Cup.

Despite geopolitical undercurrents, the match remained goalless until extra time when Shao Ziqin broke the deadlock three minutes in, followed by an own goal from Taiwan that sealed the win. 'I'm so happy we won the match today and that I was able to score a goal,' Shao expressed joyfully.

In other matches, South Korea secured their spot in the semifinals with a commanding 6-0 victory over Uzbekistan and will next face the winner of Japan versus the Philippines. All semifinalists automatically qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Brazil, while quarterfinal losers will have another chance in a playoff next Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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