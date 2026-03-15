Medvedev Ends Alcaraz's Streak to Set Up Final Clash with Sinner

In a stunning turn at Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev thwarted Carlos Alcaraz's quest for a third consecutive title, securing a straight-sets victory over the world number one. The Russian player masterfully controlled the match with a decisive 6-3, 7-6(3) win, marking an end to Alcaraz's impressive 16-match winning streak.

Medvedev's tactical acumen shone in the first set as he quickly broke Alcaraz's serve for a 3-1 lead, maintaining his edge to seal the set. In the gripping second set, Alcaraz fought back to break Medvedev, but the determined Russian rebounded, capitalizing on Alcaraz's errors to force a tiebreak and clinch the game.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner impressively dispatched Alexander Zverev, 6-2, 6-4, securing his spot in the final without dropping a set throughout the tournament. Sinner aims to complete the elusive set of hard-court Masters 1000 titles, further solidifying his dominance on the surface.