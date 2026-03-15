Medvedev Ends Alcaraz's Streak to Set Up Final Clash with Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz's pursuit of a third consecutive Indian Wells title was halted by Daniil Medvedev, who defeated the world number one. Medvedev faces Jannik Sinner, who ousted Alexander Zverev, in the final. Sinner, unbeaten in the tournament, aims to secure all six hard-court Masters 1000 titles.
In a stunning turn at Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev thwarted Carlos Alcaraz's quest for a third consecutive title, securing a straight-sets victory over the world number one. The Russian player masterfully controlled the match with a decisive 6-3, 7-6(3) win, marking an end to Alcaraz's impressive 16-match winning streak.
Medvedev's tactical acumen shone in the first set as he quickly broke Alcaraz's serve for a 3-1 lead, maintaining his edge to seal the set. In the gripping second set, Alcaraz fought back to break Medvedev, but the determined Russian rebounded, capitalizing on Alcaraz's errors to force a tiebreak and clinch the game.
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner impressively dispatched Alexander Zverev, 6-2, 6-4, securing his spot in the final without dropping a set throughout the tournament. Sinner aims to complete the elusive set of hard-court Masters 1000 titles, further solidifying his dominance on the surface.