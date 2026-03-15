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Sahith Theegala Aces Players Championship: Climbs Into Top 10

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala played a strong four-under 68 at the Players Championship, positioning himself in the top 10. Theegala, with a total score of seven-under par, trails leader Ludvig Åberg by six shots. Another Indian American, Akshay Bhatia, improved to T-26 with a two-under 70.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:08 IST
Sahith Theegala Aces Players Championship: Climbs Into Top 10
Sahith Theegala
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Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased his skills at the prestigious Players Championship, carding a solid four-under 68 to re-enter the top 10. Theegala, just six shots behind tournament leader Ludvig Åberg, crafted his round with six birdies against two bogeys, bringing his tournament total to seven-under par.

Meanwhile, other participants also made notable advancements. Akshay Bhatia, another Indian American in the competition, carded two-under 70, elevating his standing to T-26 alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler. Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju impressed with a stunning six-under 66, placing him in T-19.

The competitive leaderboard sees Michael Thorbjorsen in second place with a ten-under par, followed by Cameron Young at nine-under. With promising positions and strong performances, the final round promises to be thrilling. Position changes could significantly impact the FedExCup rankings, especially for players like Theegala and Bridgeman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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