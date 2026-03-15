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Marco Odermatt Secures Super-G Crystal Globe Amidst Cancellations

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt clinched the World Cup Alpine skiing men's super-G Crystal Globe after weather conditions led to the cancellation of the penultimate race. With one race remaining, Odermatt holds a significant lead over his rivals in various categories, marking yet another successful season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:28 IST
Marco Odermatt Secures Super-G Crystal Globe Amidst Cancellations

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland has clinched the World Cup Alpine skiing men's super-G Crystal Globe after the penultimate race was called off due to adverse weather. Heavy overnight snow and fog led to the cancellation of Sunday's event in Courchevel, France.

Organisers confirmed that the affected race, along with a previous cancellation on Saturday, will not be rescheduled. This leaves Odermatt with a commanding 158-point lead over second-placed Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria, with only one race left to contest in Norway.

Odermatt is poised for further success in the giant slalom category, leading his competitor Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen by 48 points. The Swiss star has now secured the overall World Cup victory for the fifth consecutive year and the downhill title for the third year running.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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