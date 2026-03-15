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India's Cricket Ambitions: World Cups, Olympic Gold, and Legendary Runs

Shubman Gill, India's ODI captain, emphasizes the team's ambition to win the 2027 World Cup after narrowly missing the 2023 victory. He, along with teammate Suryakumar Yadav, expresses confidence fueled by past successes in various ICC tournaments, setting sights on future victories, including the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:10 IST
India's Cricket Ambitions: World Cups, Olympic Gold, and Legendary Runs
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's ODI cricket skipper, Shubman Gill, has set his sights on securing victory at the 2027 World Cup, following the team's near miss in 2023, where they lost to Australia in the final despite an inspiring 10-match streak.

Addressing fans on Star Sports during the BCCI Naman Awards, Gill remarked that winning the coveted tournament remains the 'ultimate goal' for the team. Echoing this ambition, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed a desire to replay and win the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Suryakumar also highlighted India's victorious streak - including the 2024 T20 World Cup - and underlined the nation's growing appetite for ICC titles. Planning forward, he envisions back-to-back T20 World Cup wins and an Olympic gold in 2028, crediting coaches Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir for instilling player belief.

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