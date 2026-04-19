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Ajit Agarkar's Renewed Leadership As Selection Chairman Eyes 2027 World Cup

Ajit Agarkar will continue as chairman of the senior selection committee for another year. Under his leadership, India reached four ICC tournament finals, securing three victories. The BCCI's decision considers continuity ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, acknowledging Agarkar's strategic calls and significant past successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:08 IST
Ajit Agarkar's Renewed Leadership As Selection Chairman Eyes 2027 World Cup
Ajit Agarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Ajit Agarkar, renowned cricketer and accomplished chairman of the senior selection committee, has secured another year in his pivotal role, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to renew his contract. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Agarkar's proven track record played a crucial role in this decision.

During Agarkar's tenure, the Indian team has reached four ICC tournament finals, clinching three victories, including two T20 World Cups and an ICC Champions Trophy. A BCCI source revealed that Agarkar didn't pursue the extension, but his contractual renewal seems justified based on his performance assessments and strategic leadership.

As part of his strategic vision, Agarkar's tenure saw significant decisions, such as the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the gradual phasing out of senior pacer Mohammed Shami. In a bold move, Shubman Gill was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad in favor of form player Ishan Kishan, reinforcing Agarkar's decisive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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