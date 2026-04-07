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Shubman Gill's Return Sparks Hope for Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has recuperated from a muscle spasm and will return to play against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Teammate Sai Sudharsan confirmed Gill's recovery. Despite challenges, the team maintains faith in their middle order's capability to win games with strategic batting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:17 IST
Shubman Gill's Return Sparks Hope for Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill has recovered from a muscle spasm and is set to play against Delhi Capitals in Wednesday's IPL match. This was confirmed by his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, who expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform.

Titans, known for their top-heavy batting side, faced challenges when their middle order couldn't capitalize in the last game. Despite this, Sudharsan and the team remain optimistic about their middle order, which includes Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips, to secure victories going forward.

Sudharsan, a consistent IPL scorer, highlighted the necessity for players to adapt rapidly within the T20 format. He emphasized the importance of mental preparation and adaptability in planning for future matches, stating his personal commitment to meditation and visualization practices.

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