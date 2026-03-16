Joan Laporta Secures Another Term as Barcelona President
Joan Laporta has been re-elected as the president of Barcelona FC with over 68 percent of the votes. Laporta, who has previously served as president, aims to complete renovations at Camp Nou and strengthen the men's team as part of his new term which begins on July 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:50 IST
Joan Laporta has emerged victorious in the Barcelona presidential elections, securing more than 68 percent of the vote to start his next term on July 1, according to an official club statement.
Having first assumed office in March 2021, the 63-year-old president temporarily stepped down last month in adherence with Barcelona's club statutes, pursuing re-election in a competitive race.
Following his win, Laporta characterized the election as a 'celebration of democracy and civic responsibility,' outlining goals such as completing the Camp Nou renovations and elevating the men's team as critical tasks for his upcoming term.
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Football Fever: Mexico City Kicks into History
Kochi Hosts Indian Football Showdown Against Hong Kong
Kick of Passion: The Story Behind 'Football Bhavan'
Football Legends Kluivert and Seedorf Support Suriname's World Cup Quest
Kushal Das: The Visionary Behind India's Football Transformation