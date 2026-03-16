Joan Laporta Secures Another Term as Barcelona President

Joan Laporta has emerged victorious in the Barcelona presidential elections, securing more than 68 percent of the vote to start his next term on July 1, according to an official club statement.

Having first assumed office in March 2021, the 63-year-old president temporarily stepped down last month in adherence with Barcelona's club statutes, pursuing re-election in a competitive race.

Following his win, Laporta characterized the election as a 'celebration of democracy and civic responsibility,' outlining goals such as completing the Camp Nou renovations and elevating the men's team as critical tasks for his upcoming term.