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Suryakumar Yadav's Intuitive Choices: Leading India to T20 Triumph

India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed how gut feeling played a crucial role in selecting players like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for the T20 World Cup team. Despite relying on intuition, Yadav acknowledged the importance of data analysis, showcasing his balanced approach in leading India to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:42 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Intuitive Choices: Leading India to T20 Triumph
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav emphasized the pivotal role of gut feeling in player selections for the T20 World Cup-winning team. In a candid podcast interview, Yadav revealed that choosing power-hitter Ishan Kishan was primarily based on intuition, believing in his X-factor potential to change the course of matches.

Suryakumar illustrated this by recounting his conversation with Kishan, emphasizing the need for an opener to fire from the top. Despite Jitesh Sharma's previous long-standing presence on the team, Yadav's instincts favored Kishan, who did not let his captain down by delivering stellar performances throughout the tournament.

Another strategic move was the inclusion of Sanju Samson, who significantly strengthened India's lineup. Samson's performances were instrumental in ensuring victory, earning him the player of the tournament accolade. Yadav's remarks highlight the interplay between intuition and data in making strategic decisions that led to India's triumphant World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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