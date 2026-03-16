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Milicic Faces Former Team as China Meets Australia in Asian Cup Showdown

Former Australia coach Ante Milicic, now leading China, will confront his past as he faces the Matildas in the Asian Cup semi-final. Milicic's history with the team adds intrigue to the match as China aims to capitalize on his insights against the 2023 World Cup semi-finalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:46 IST
Milicic Faces Former Team as China Meets Australia in Asian Cup Showdown

In a dramatic twist, former Australia coach Ante Milicic is set to face his former team, the Matildas, as he leads China's charge in the Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Milicic, who guided the Australian side in 2019, now holds the reins of the defending champions after a successful campaign to qualify China for next year's World Cup in Brazil. He grew the Chinese side's form by overcoming North Korea and Taiwan in earlier matches.

Despite sentiments from coaching familiar faces like Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, Milicic stresses his focus remains unflinching. China's squad remains strong, though they'll miss Wang Shuang due to suspension, while Australia boosts with the return of key players from injuries.

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