Milicic Faces Former Team as China Meets Australia in Asian Cup Showdown

In a dramatic twist, former Australia coach Ante Milicic is set to face his former team, the Matildas, as he leads China's charge in the Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Milicic, who guided the Australian side in 2019, now holds the reins of the defending champions after a successful campaign to qualify China for next year's World Cup in Brazil. He grew the Chinese side's form by overcoming North Korea and Taiwan in earlier matches.

Despite sentiments from coaching familiar faces like Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, Milicic stresses his focus remains unflinching. China's squad remains strong, though they'll miss Wang Shuang due to suspension, while Australia boosts with the return of key players from injuries.