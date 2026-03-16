South Africa and New Zealand: Hosts of 2025-26 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed that the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Nations Cup will see its women's and men's tournaments hosted by New Zealand and South Africa, respectively. Victors will secure a spot in the prestigious 2026-27 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, offering a chance at top-tier competition.

The men's event will occur in Cape Town, South Africa, from June 11 to 20, and will feature elite teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, France, Korea, and others. Concurrently, the women's competition in Auckland, New Zealand, from June 15 to 21, promises a lineup including New Zealand, the USA, and Japan, alongside freshly promoted and relegated teams.

Launched in 2021, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup aims to provide high-ranking teams not in the Pro League with competitive opportunities and a path to promotion. Previous winners in the women's series include India, Spain, and New Zealand, while South Africa and New Zealand have excelled in men's editions. FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed excitement over the upcoming events, highlighting the thrilling matches expected across two continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)