Luvo Manyonga's Return: A Tale of Redemption and Excellence

Luvo Manyonga, a former Olympic long jump silver medallist and one of South Africa's brightest athletic stars, is making a comeback to international sports after a seven-year break. Selected for the World Indoor Championships in Poland, Manyonga aims to reclaim his place among elite athletes.

Despite facing challenges, including two doping bans and a battle with recreational drug addiction, Manyonga remains optimistic about his future. Having now completed a four-year ban, he is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with renewed determination, having already achieved an impressive jump of 8.11 meters this year.

Manyonga's career is a story of perseverance through adversity. After overcoming addiction and suspension for drug use, he clinched an Olympic silver in 2016 and went on to win gold at the 2017 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manyonga's story continues to inspire as he embarks on his quest for Olympic glory once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)