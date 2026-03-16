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Karnataka Greenlights Chinnaswamy for 2026 IPL

The Karnataka government has granted permission to host the 2026 IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, following comprehensive safety upgrades after a tragic stampede in 2025. RCB will play five home matches there, with the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The decision was based on an Expert Committee's recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:54 IST
Karnataka Greenlights Chinnaswamy for 2026 IPL
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The Karnataka government has formally approved the hosting of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This decision comes after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) milestone title win was overshadowed by a tragic stampede, resulting in 11 deaths and raising safety concerns.

Under the guidance of Karnataka home minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, an Expert Committee assessed the stadium's preparedness and compliance measures. The committee's report led to the government's sanction of IPL matches at this iconic venue. RCB is set to kick off the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

The KSCA expressed gratitude towards officials and committee members for their rigorous evaluations and recommendations. Meanwhile, safety protocols at the stadium have been upgraded to international standards, ensuring a secure environment for future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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