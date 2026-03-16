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Pandya's Leadership Crucial for Mumbai Indians' IPL Revival

Mumbai Indians enter IPL 2026 under Hardik Pandya, hoping to break a five-year trophy drought. Harbhajan Singh emphasizes Pandya's pivotal role in leading the team. The franchise may choose between key South African players Rickelton and De Kock as the opener alongside Rohit Sharma, impacting team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:56 IST
Pandya's Leadership Crucial for Mumbai Indians' IPL Revival
Hardik Pandya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As the Indian Premier League 2026 approaches, the Mumbai Indians are gearing up to regain their former glory under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. With a five-year title drought looming over the franchise, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes it's time for Pandya to lead by example.

Speaking on JioHotstar, the former MI skipper emphasized the significance of Pandya's performance both with the bat and ball. "Hardik needs to bring his A game. Once he starts showcasing his true potential, not just as a batter but as a bowler, it will make a huge difference," Singh said, highlighting Pandya's outstanding T20 World Cup bowling.

Harbhajan also weighed in on the potential lineup for the upcoming season, expressing his belief that South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock are unlikely to feature together in the playing XI. "With Rohit Sharma as the main opener, MI will need to choose between Rickelton or De Kock for the top-order spot," he concluded.

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