Rohit Sharma's IPL Comeback: Harbhajan Singh Advocates On-Field Role Over Impact Player

As the IPL season approaches, Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner, has called for Mumbai Indians' veteran leader, Rohit Sharma, to maintain an active on-field role rather than being used as an Impact Player. Singh emphasized the value of Sharma's leadership and strategic insight in critical match scenarios.

Speaking on JioStar, Singh highlighted Sharma's previous performances and leadership, arguing that his on-field presence would greatly aid current MI captain Hardik Pandya. This comes as the IPL continues to utilize the Impact Player rule introduced in 2023, allowing teams more strategic flexibility with specialized player substitutes.

Sharma, who tallied 418 runs in the last IPL season, was often deployed as an Impact Player. However, Singh believes Sharma's experience and leadership could be pivotal for MI, especially when decisive on-field decisions are required.

(With inputs from agencies.)