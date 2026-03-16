Sanju Samson: From Royals to Super Kings, Pursuing Lessons from Dhoni

T20 World Cup star Sanju Samson is joining Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he aims to learn from legendary captain MS Dhoni. The India wicketkeeper-batter's move follows significant time with Rajasthan Royals, and he is determined not to let emotions influence his debut against his former team.

Samson spoke candidly about his introspective journey following an ordinary run before the World Cup, describing the tournament victory as a 'spiritual moment.' His standout performances, including a crucial unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, powered India to their third T20 World Cup win.

Samson cherishes the overwhelming support from fans and a poignant congratulatory gesture from coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting his responsibility to represent Malayalis. As he prepares to don CSK colors, he carries the dreams of many, embodying the spirit of a small-town boy making it big on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)