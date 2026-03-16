India: Reigning Kings of T20 Cricket

In the wake of India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hailed the team as the strongest T20I side ever assembled. Their depth and experience were on full display as they clinched a 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India has now claimed their third ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to successfully defend the crown, underpinning their dominance in men's white-ball cricket. Since the end of 2023, India has lost only two matches across four major ICC tournaments, a testament to the team's remarkable consistency.

Ponting emphasized the impact of the players' extensive experience in high-pressure scenarios, from international fixtures to the IPL. He credited their loss to South Africa during the Super Eight stage as a catalyst for reevaluation, leading them to regroup and deliver dominant batting performances in later matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)