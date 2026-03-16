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Kerala Governor Honors Sanju Samson for Stellar T20 World Cup Performance

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar honors cricketer Sanju Samson for his key role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory. Sanju, named Player of the Tournament, made history with his high scores and leads India to their third World Cup win, marked by a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:53 IST
Kerala Governor Honors Sanju Samson for Stellar T20 World Cup Performance
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (left) and Sanju Samson (rigth) (Photo: X/ @KeralaGovernor). Image Credit: ANI
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In a ceremonious gesture at the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar honored distinguished cricketer Sanju Samson for his invaluable contribution to India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson's pivotal performance earned him the Player of the Tournament title, a testament to his outstanding sporting excellence.

The Governor commemorated the occasion by draping a shawl over the cricket star, presenting him with a traditional kasavu mundu, an idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy, and a copy of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography 'Playing It My Way'. In an official post, the Governor recalled the momentous tribute to the game's luminary.

Sanju Samson's journey during the T20 World Cup was marked by remarkable consistency, scoring 321 runs in five innings with a striking rate of 199.37. He eclipsed a record previously held by Virat Kohli, becoming the highest-scoring Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition. India's victory over New Zealand solidified their place in history, achieving consecutive World Cup wins and three overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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