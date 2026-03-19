John Mooney Joins Delhi Capitals: A Historic Appointment
Former Irish cricketer John Mooney has been appointed as the fielding coach for the Delhi Capitals, marking his entry as the first Irish coach in an IPL franchise. Mooney, with experience from Ireland, Afghanistan, and West Indies teams, brings a wealth of international expertise to the franchise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:48 IST
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Delhi Capitals have added former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney to their coaching team as the fielding coach for the upcoming IPL season starting March 28.
Mooney, 44, becomes the first Irish coach to join an IPL franchise's coaching staff, joining the ranks of head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Ian Bell, and director of cricket Venugopal Rao.
With an extensive background as Afghanistan's fielding coach and stints with West Indies and Ireland's women's team, Mooney is set to bring seasoned expertise to Delhi after their fifth-place finish last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)