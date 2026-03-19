Uttar Pradesh Govt Ordered to Compensate Wrongfully Detained Inmate

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the Uttar Pradesh government must compensate a man with Rs 50,000 after police submitted incorrect information regarding his criminal background, delaying his bail by 15 days.

Furkan, arrested in a car theft case in November, had been granted bail by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal on March 10. However, police inaccurately reported that he had a criminal history of 12 cases instead of five, causing the delay. The court was informed that this mistake was due to negligence, not intentional wrongdoing.

In a video appearance, ADG Naveen Arora acknowledged the error, emphasizing the availability of technological tools like the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) to prevent such errors. The court has also called for sufficient staffing in the prosecution department to avoid future lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)