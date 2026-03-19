Gurbaxani Upsets Legendary Advani at CCI Snooker Classic

Kreishh Gurbaxani delivered a stunning performance to dethrone the legendary cueist Pankaj Advani at the CCI Snooker Classic. In a spectacular 4-2 victory, Gurbaxani's tactical prowess shone through as he clinched the summit clash.

Despite Pankaj Advani's early lead, thanks to decent breaks of 52 and 45, he could not keep pace with Gurbaxani's momentum. The young snooker star demonstrated resilience and strategy, winning three consecutive frames to secure the match.

The highlight of Gurbaxani's commanding performance was an impressive break of 102 in the fifth frame, exemplifying his exceptional skill and precision. Meanwhile, other top players like Aditya Mehta easily advanced to the quarterfinals, showcasing the high-caliber talent present at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)