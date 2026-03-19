Anahat Singh Shines Amidst Surprising Upsets at Indian Open Squash Tournament

Rising star Anahat Singh showcased her exceptional talent with a commanding straight-game victory, maintaining her winning streak at the Indian Open squash tournament. In a surprising turn of events, Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani defeated top men's seed Yahya Elnawasany in a dramatic five-game encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

The tournament saw electrifying performances from several athletes, including Mohamed Sharaf of Egypt, who survived a challenging five-set match against Hong Kong's Chi Him Wong. India's Abhay Singh displayed masterful control and precision, securing a decisive win over Hong Kong's Matthew Lai.

Veteran Indian player Joshna Chinappa demonstrated her seasoned skills in a four-game duel against Breanne Flynn, while compatriot Tanvi Khanna's composed play led her to a clean victory against Egypt's Nour Khafagy. Other matches included tightly contested battles with Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Ramit Tandon showing grit and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)