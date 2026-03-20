Rising Stars Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna Shine in JSW Indian Open
In the JSW Indian Open women's singles semifinals, top seed Anahat Singh and compatriot Tanvi Khanna advanced successfully, while veteran Joshna Chinappa was defeated by Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy. Singh's commanding performance against Sehveetrraa Kumar and Khanna's upset over Ainaa Amani highlighted the quarterfinals.
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Rising Indian squash talents Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna marked an impressive presence in the women's singles semifinals at the JSW Indian Open. Their quarterfinal victories on Friday echoed their growing stature in the sport.
Despite a confident start, veteran Joshna Chinappa faced a tough exit against Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy. El Hammamy's adept movements and sharp shots were decisive in the 3-1 result.
In an exhilarating matchup, second seed Hana Moataz of Egypt narrowly overcame Malaysia's eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar in a five-set thriller. Up next, the semis will feature Anahat contending with Tanvi and Moataz confronting El Hammamy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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