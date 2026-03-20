CSK Faces Pacer Predicament: Nathan Ellis's Absence Raises Bowling Concerns

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over the absence of Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lineup, stating that it could heavily impact the team's prospects in the forthcoming IPL 2026. Ellis, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, has established himself as a formidable death-over specialist, and his absence is expected to pose significant challenges for the five-time champions.

Pathan, while speaking on his YouTube channel, pointed out CSK's options in the pace department, which include all-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, and uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary, along with seasoned pacer Matt Henry. Despite Henry's experience, CSK lacks a proven death overs specialist, raising questions about their competitiveness in crucial match stages.

While discussing potential replacements, Pathan mentioned Anshul Kamboj, who debuted for Team India during the England Test tour. Despite his promising skills, including the ability to bowl yorkers, Kamboj lacks substantial experience in high-pressure IPL situations. Pathan also mentioned Khaleel Ahmed as a top quality new-ball bowler but emphasized that neither offers a complete solution to CSK's death-over concerns. The situation leaves CSK in a dilemma as they prepare to face the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)