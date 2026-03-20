Left Menu

CSK Faces Pacer Predicament: Nathan Ellis's Absence Raises Bowling Concerns

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlights the significant impact of Australian pacer Nathan Ellis's absence on CSK's IPL 2026 campaign. He stresses the challenge of finding an effective replacement among inexperienced Indian pacers, as CSK looks vulnerable in death overs without a proven specialist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:12 IST
CSK Faces Pacer Predicament: Nathan Ellis's Absence Raises Bowling Concerns
Nathan Ellis. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over the absence of Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lineup, stating that it could heavily impact the team's prospects in the forthcoming IPL 2026. Ellis, sidelined due to a hamstring injury, has established himself as a formidable death-over specialist, and his absence is expected to pose significant challenges for the five-time champions.

Pathan, while speaking on his YouTube channel, pointed out CSK's options in the pace department, which include all-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, and uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary, along with seasoned pacer Matt Henry. Despite Henry's experience, CSK lacks a proven death overs specialist, raising questions about their competitiveness in crucial match stages.

While discussing potential replacements, Pathan mentioned Anshul Kamboj, who debuted for Team India during the England Test tour. Despite his promising skills, including the ability to bowl yorkers, Kamboj lacks substantial experience in high-pressure IPL situations. Pathan also mentioned Khaleel Ahmed as a top quality new-ball bowler but emphasized that neither offers a complete solution to CSK's death-over concerns. The situation leaves CSK in a dilemma as they prepare to face the Rajasthan Royals in their opening match on March 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026