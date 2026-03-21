Argentina to Face Mauritania in Pre-World Cup Clash at La Bombonera

Argentina's national football team is set to face Mauritania in an important World Cup warm-up match, according to the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This clash will take place at Buenos Aires' iconic Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium on March 27.

The originally scheduled Finalissima against Spain in Qatar was called off due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The change marks a pivotal moment for the team as they say their goodbyes to local fans ahead of their World Cup campaign.

Argentina had also intended to play Guatemala on March 31, but the match was scrapped after failing to secure FIFA approval. Argentina's World Cup title defense begins on June 16 against Algeria in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)