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Belgium's Bold Moves: Young Talent Joins World Cup Preparatory Squad

Belgium's coach Rudi Garcia has selected three uncapped young talents, Nathan De Cat, Mika Godts, and Lucas Stassin, for a training camp and friendly matches in the USA. With key players returning from injuries and the World Cup approaching, Garcia aims to explore new options and revitalize the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:02 IST
Belgium's Bold Moves: Young Talent Joins World Cup Preparatory Squad
Rudi Garcia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a strategic move ahead of the World Cup, Belgium's coach, Rudi Garcia, has introduced fresh young talents into the national team's training squad. This decision brings Nathan De Cat, Mika Godts, and Lucas Stassin into the spotlight as they prepare for friendly matches in the United States.

Garcia, aiming to rejuvenate Belgium's lineup, emphasized the importance of testing new and youthful players amid an injury return phase for many established figures. He noted the potential and athleticism that newcomers like 17-year-old De Cat bring, citing the early success of prodigies such as Eden Hazard.

With veterans like Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku back from injuries, Belgium looks set to tackle the US and Mexico ahead of the World Cup in June, although they will be without Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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