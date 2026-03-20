Belgium's Emerging Talent: New Faces and Familiar Stars for U.S. Friendlies

Belgium's national coach Rudi Garcia announced the inclusion of three uncapped players for the friendly matches in the United States, aiming to assess potential World Cup squad members.

Promising talents Nathan De Cat, Mika Godts, and Lucas Stassin have been named in the 28-man team for games against the World Cup co-hosts, U.S., and Mexico. The matches will be held on March 28 in Atlanta and three days later in Chicago.

The team sees the return of key players Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne from injuries. De Cat, notable for his physical presence, and Godts, with 14 goals for Ajax, are among the fresh faces, while veteran stars continue to be pivotal as Belgium moves forward in preparation for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)