Star-Studded Lineup to Tee Off at Hero Indian Open 2026

The 2026 Hero Indian Open is set to feature one of the strongest fields ever, with five players from the world's top-100 and several World Tour champions converging at the DLF Golf and Country Club from March 26-29.

Leading the stellar group is Akshay Bhatia, ranked 22nd globally and a recent PGA Tour victor, alongside Italy's Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion. The event will also see players like Casey Jarvis, Elvis Smylie, and Thriston Lawrence, all in exceptional form this season.

With the Race to Dubai rankings' cut-off for retaining a full card narrowed to the top 100, the competition will be fierce. Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the tournament offers a record prize purse of USD 2.55 million, promising an exciting showdown for golf enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)