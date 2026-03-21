Left Menu

Tumakuru Serves Up Historic ITF Women's Tennis Tournament

Tumakuru, Karnataka will host its first ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 tournament from May 4-10. The USD 30,000 event, featuring both international and Indian players, aims to boost Tumakuru’s tennis prominence and offers a pathway for participants toward the WTA Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:59 IST
Tumakuru Serves Up Historic ITF Women's Tennis Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tumakuru is making headlines as it prepares to host its first ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 tournament from May 4-10. The event, held at the Tumkur District Tennis Stadium, will be the first ITF Women's tournament in over 20 years.

The USD 30,000 event is part of the global ITF Women's circuit, presenting an opportunity for players to earn professional ranking points and advance in their careers. The tournament will feature a 32-player singles main draw, highlighting top international and Indian talent.

This significant event follows successful international tournaments in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, further establishing Karnataka's reputation on the global tennis stage. Tumakuru's last international tournament was the 2003 ATP Challenger, making this new event a historic moment for the city.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026