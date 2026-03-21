Tumakuru Serves Up Historic ITF Women's Tennis Tournament
Tumakuru, Karnataka will host its first ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 tournament from May 4-10. The USD 30,000 event, featuring both international and Indian players, aims to boost Tumakuru’s tennis prominence and offers a pathway for participants toward the WTA Tour.
Tumakuru is making headlines as it prepares to host its first ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 tournament from May 4-10. The event, held at the Tumkur District Tennis Stadium, will be the first ITF Women's tournament in over 20 years.
The USD 30,000 event is part of the global ITF Women's circuit, presenting an opportunity for players to earn professional ranking points and advance in their careers. The tournament will feature a 32-player singles main draw, highlighting top international and Indian talent.
This significant event follows successful international tournaments in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, further establishing Karnataka's reputation on the global tennis stage. Tumakuru's last international tournament was the 2003 ATP Challenger, making this new event a historic moment for the city.
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