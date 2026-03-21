Super Rugby Action: Slipper Sets Record and Brumbies Make Comeback

James Slipper made history in Super Rugby Pacific as he became the most capped player, surpassing Wyatt Crockett's record. His milestone was marked by a stellar performance from the ACT Brumbies, who overcame a 24-7 deficit against the Waikato Chiefs to win 33-24, thanks to a late surge of four tries.

The Wellington Hurricanes maintained their impressive form by thrashing the Otago Highlanders 50-7, hitting the 50-point mark for the third time this season. Meanwhile, the Auckland Blues secured a solid win over the NSW Waratahs, continuing their perfect record in three consecutive matches.

In other highlights, the Queensland Reds achieved their first victory in Fiji, defeating the Drua 21-6 amidst the heat. The Reds' defense was impenetrable, and their attacking trio of Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, and Richie Asiata ensured a bonus-point win. The Canterbury Crusaders also found form with a commanding 50-21 victory over Moana Pasifika.

(With inputs from agencies.)