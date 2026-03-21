Japan Clinches Women's Asian Cup with Thrilling Victory
Japan triumphed over Australia 1-0 in the Women's Asian Cup final, securing the title for the third time in four editions. A record crowd at Stadium Australia witnessed Maika Hamano's decisive goal in the 17th minute, dashing the host nation's hopes in a closely contested match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:28 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Japan triumphed over tournament hosts Australia with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Women's Asian Cup final on Saturday, clinching the continental title for the third time in the last four editions.
The match, held at Stadium Australia, drew a record crowd of 74,357 spectators who witnessed a hard-fought battle.
Maika Hamano emerged as the hero for Japan, scoring the decisive goal in the 17th minute with a remarkable strike from five metres outside the box, leaving Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold helpless as the ball found the net.
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