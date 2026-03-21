Japan Clinches Women's Asian Cup with Thrilling Victory

Japan triumphed over tournament hosts Australia with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Women's Asian Cup final on Saturday, clinching the continental title for the third time in the last four editions.

The match, held at Stadium Australia, drew a record crowd of 74,357 spectators who witnessed a hard-fought battle.

Maika Hamano emerged as the hero for Japan, scoring the decisive goal in the 17th minute with a remarkable strike from five metres outside the box, leaving Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold helpless as the ball found the net.