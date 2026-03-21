DeChambeau Dominates LIV Golf Debut In South Africa
American golfer Bryson DeChambeau led the third round of the inaugural LIV Golf event in South Africa with a score of 21 under par. Southern Guard led the team competition with 60 under par. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 people, marking a successful debut on African soil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:21 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Bryson DeChambeau, the American golf sensation, carded two eagles to seize a two-shot lead following the third round of the inaugural LIV Golf event in South Africa.
DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, completed the round with an impressive seven-under-par 64, bringing his tournament tally to 21 under par, just two shots ahead of South African native Branden Grace.
The local Southern Guard team, including Grace, is leading the team competition at a cumulative 60 under par. The event, hosted at Steyn City's par-71 course, has sold out and is expected to see over 100,000 visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)