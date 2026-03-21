Nadeshiko Triumph: Japan Clinches Third Women's Asian Cup Title

Japan triumphed in the Women's Asian Cup final, narrowly defeating hosts Australia 1-0. The match, held at Stadium Australia, drew a record crowd of 74,357 fans.

The winning goal came from Japan's Maika Hamano in the 17th minute, a strike from five meters outside the box that landed in the net, past Australia's diving goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Australia's Matildas fought valiantly but failed to convert their opportunities, including attempts by star players Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord. Japan's steadfast defense in the final minutes ensured their victory, adding yet another title to their 2014 and 2018 wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)