Nadeshiko Triumph: Japan Clinches Third Women's Asian Cup Title
Japan secured a victory in the Women's Asian Cup final by defeating Australia 1-0, marking their third title in four editions. Maika Hamano scored the decisive goal early in the game. Despite relentless attacks from Australia's Matildas, Japan’s defense held firm, ensuring their win in front of a record crowd.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:34 IST
Japan triumphed in the Women's Asian Cup final, narrowly defeating hosts Australia 1-0. The match, held at Stadium Australia, drew a record crowd of 74,357 fans.
The winning goal came from Japan's Maika Hamano in the 17th minute, a strike from five meters outside the box that landed in the net, past Australia's diving goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.
Australia's Matildas fought valiantly but failed to convert their opportunities, including attempts by star players Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord. Japan's steadfast defense in the final minutes ensured their victory, adding yet another title to their 2014 and 2018 wins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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