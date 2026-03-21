Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Advocates Diplomacy Over Warfare in West Asia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing West Asian conflict, emphasizing India's stake in peace due to its LNG needs from Qatar. Highlighting modern warfare's complexity, Singh urged for robust military and citizen preparedness, announcing initiatives like expanding Sainik Schools in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Haldwani | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:50 IST
Rajnath Singh Advocates Diplomacy Over Warfare in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the critical need for diplomatic dialogue to end the ongoing war in West Asia, reflecting concern not just for India but globally.

He referred to the strategic importance of West Asian gas hubs, contributing significantly to India's LNG supply, amid recent conflicts that threaten regional stability.

During a speech at Sainik School's diamond jubilee, Singh outlined strategies for national security and citizen involvement, announcing plans to expand India's Sainik Schools and amass a more substantial National Cadet Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026