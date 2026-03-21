Rajnath Singh Advocates Diplomacy Over Warfare in West Asia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the critical need for diplomatic dialogue to end the ongoing war in West Asia, reflecting concern not just for India but globally.

He referred to the strategic importance of West Asian gas hubs, contributing significantly to India's LNG supply, amid recent conflicts that threaten regional stability.

During a speech at Sainik School's diamond jubilee, Singh outlined strategies for national security and citizen involvement, announcing plans to expand India's Sainik Schools and amass a more substantial National Cadet Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)