Himachal Pradesh's Controversial Budget Sparks Backlash

In a sharp critique, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lambasted the Himachal Pradesh budget, describing it as uninspiring and directionless, setting a new low in the state's fiscal history. The BJP stalwart argued that the budget exacerbates the state's financial woes, with deficits reaching worrying heights under the current government leadership.

Thakur pointed out that successive years have seen the fiscal deficit rise alarmingly, with capital investment in the state plummeting, effectively halting developmental progress. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur joined in, accusing the government of debt mismanagement and misleading the populace with insubstantial economic plans.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and others echoed these sentiments, branding the budget as a mere facade of promises without delivery, particularly for women and young people. The deferment of staff salaries and the decline in project funding drew further criticism from BJP leaders who promise continued opposition to what they call an anti-people budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)